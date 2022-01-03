KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet Banner, the WVLT Senior Pet of the Month.

Banner isn’t as old as some of the other Senior Pets, but the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley says he was the only dog not adopted for Christmas.

The Humane Society says Banner is a wonderful, happy, 3-year-old boy and they think he’s a Lab/Boxer mix.

A spokesperson says “he has lots of energy and so much love to give! He is only in the shelter because his previous owner worked a job that did not allow time for a big, active dog, so he is looking for a family who has lots of time to spend with him!”

Banner does really well with anybody bigger than him, he loves to stand up to put his head on your chest, but he does not make friends with small dogs, cats, or small kids.

The Humane Society says you can contact them to adopt Banner here.

