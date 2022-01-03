Sevier Co. maintenance worker helps at least 10 people escape snow

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County cabin maintenance worker helped guests get out of their cabins on Monday morning following an unexpected snow. Thousands in Sevier County are still waiting on power even as temperatures begin to fall.

“I’ve had a lot of areas that I’ve had to actually go and cut trees down and kind of move some of the snow out of the way to where our guests can get out of their cabins,” said Cade Delangis.

He assisted about a dozen people.

These are some of the sights I’ve come across in Sevier County. The first pic is as of 1 p.m. on Russie Gap Road. At least two trees still block it. @wvlt @WVLTWeather pic.twitter.com/JAm9zJ67rE — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) January 3, 2022

“There’s been many more that I helped that haven’t been on our rental program, you know I pulled up hills and stuff or just stuck and couldn’t get out in little cars,” said Delangis.

Roads blocked due to down trees and power lines. Traffic lights were also out. Even though the snow had stopped falling slick roads caused some to lose control of their vehicles. According to our First Alert weather team, Sevier County saw up to 5 inches of snow.

Thanks for all of the snow reports. Here are a couple updated maps: pic.twitter.com/aztB8sYzbN — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) January 3, 2022

“Where we were staying it was pretty high up in the mountains, so it was pitch black and you hear all the snow on the trees so it got a little scary last night,” said Ashley Lovequist, a visitor from Cleveland, Ohio.

She and her family were shocked in the change of temperature to the freezing precipitation.

“A couple days ago we were in shorts and t-shirts hiking and it was 75 so we did not expect this overnight,” said Lovequist.

Delangis hopes the mountain community can be back to normal soon.

“I feel bad for all the people that don’t have power. I hope we can get that on. Hope that the first responders and the linemen out there are being safe because I know it’s not easy weather for them,” explained Delangis.

Thousands are still waiting for power in Sevier County as temperatures continue to drop. Monday morning, over 29,000 were without power, according to Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter.

UPDATE - Power Outage - 7:30 - Over 29,000 customers out of power at this time. If you see folks from the electric... Posted by Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter on Monday, January 3, 2022

