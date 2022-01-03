Slide including trees, debris closes section of Highway 321 in Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount Co. and Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials responded to a slide of mud, rock and debris in Townsend on Highway 321 near Little Arrow Outdoor Resort Monday morning.

GSMNP first reported the slide at around 8:00 a.m.

A Blount Co. spokesperson told WVLT News that the section of 321 will be closed until further notice.

This story is developing.

