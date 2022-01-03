Snow affecting schools and roadways in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect this morning, with heavy snowfall adding up on cold surfaces and limiting visibility. The snow is falling hard, so visibility is a concern.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said the snowfall wraps up quickly, but the cold winds stick around today. In the Smoky Mountain’s peaks, several inches of snow will stick.

The falling snow and slick conditions have closed or delayed schools and child care centers in parts of East Tennesse.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office has activated the snow plan until further notice and patrol units will only respond to emergency calls.

The Sevierville Police Department said that snow in the area is sticking to the road and creating slushy conditions and road crews are out working.

Here is a look at the snow around East Tennessee.

