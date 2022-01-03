Advertisement

Tennessee Highway Patrol prepares for snow

The Highway Department has the ability to equip 14 trucks with salt and brine with Knox Co. able to contribute 17 snowplows that can be attached to dump trucks and 12 four-wheel-drive trucks to plow more narrow roads as needed, according to Harris.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced they are preparing for the snowfall expected in East Tennessee.

A WVLT First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to rain transitioning to snow overnight. Not everyone will see this snow stick, and it could melt very quickly due to the warm grounds.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Warning for Knox Co. until 10 a.m. Monday.

“Knox County Engineering & Public Works will be in around 9 p.m. this evening to prep the fleet of heavy equipment ahead of snow accumulation expected by the National Weather Service to start around 2 a.m,” said THP Spokesperson Abbey Harris. “On-call crews are ready in each service district to begin treating roadways as needed.”

The Highway Department has the ability to equip 14 trucks with salt and brine with Knox Co. able to contribute 17 snowplows that can be attached to dump trucks and 12 four-wheel-drive trucks to plow more narrow roads as needed, according to Harris.

The county also has approximately 4,000 tons of road salt to melt the ice and snow, 5,000 gallons of calcium chloride to maintain the effectiveness of the salt, and 30,000 gallons of salt brine to stop the snow from sticking to the pavement.

This system equips Knox County’s Highway Department to pre-treat more than 1,700 miles of primary and secondary roads.

As of Sunday afternoon, crews were not able to pre-treat the roads because the rain would wash away the brine and salt.

“During winter storms, residents should stay off the roads whenever possible until crews have cleared the snow. Workers will start clearing main thoroughfares and known problem areas first before moving on to complaints and secondary roads,” said Harris.

Several school systems closed school for Monday in preparation for the storm.

