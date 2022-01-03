Advertisement

Tennessee moving from daily to weekly COVID-19 data updates

Health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says the decision will enable the department to incorporate COVID-19 monitoring with the department’s pre-pandemic priorities
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - At a time when the omicron variant of the coronavirus is surging, Tennessee health officials say they will no longer provide daily COVID-19 data releases starting this week.

News outlets report the Tennessee Department of Health will release weekly updates each Wednesday. The data will include the previous Sunday through Saturday period.

Health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says the decision will enable the department to incorporate COVID-19 monitoring with the department’s pre-pandemic priorities. She says the number of reported virus cases are becoming less accurate due to an increase in at-home testing. She said no matter what the data shows, getting COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks should continue.

