Tennessee Titans player wanted for questioning after altercation at Nashville Walgreen’s

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the...
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)(Ben VanHouten | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating an altercation at a Walgreen’s store involving a Tennessee Titans player.

Detectives want to interview Bud Dupree, a starting linebacker for the Titans.

According to WSMV, there was a physical altercation Sunday evening at a Nashville Walgreen’s pharmacy involving two store employees, Dupree and several people with him.

Police said it started when an employee began recording Dupree with a cellphone. The two employees were later treated for cuts. It’s not clear how the injuries occurred.

No charges have been filed, but police want to interview everyone involved to determine what happened.

The Titans released a statement about the incident, saying, “We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”

Earlier Sunday, Dupree and the Titans beat Miami 34-3, clinching the top spot of the AFC South division.

