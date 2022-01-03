Tennova Healthcare system sees higher-than-normal levels of illness due to COVID, seasonal viruses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennova Healthcare hospitals are seeing higher-than-normal levels of illness due to COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses, like the flu, Tennova Public Information officer Stephanie Austin told WVLT News.

The increase in patients is due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, along with cases of regular seasonal illnesses like upper respiratory viruses, Austin said. Tennova officials are asking patients awaiting COVID-19 test results to seek care from their primary care physician or walk-in clinics in the area.

“This will allow our ER team to remain focused on addressing medical emergencies and treatment,” Austin said.

Austin also said that those experiencing medical emergencies should come to the emergency room, asking “those who are having a medical emergency not delay care.”

“Hospital room availability can vary depending on the patient’s diagnosis and current overall capacity but it is our goal to get each admitted patient into a room as quickly as possible,” Austin said. “If a room is not immediately available, patients continue to receive care and monitoring from our emergency department team.”

Austin also stressed the importance of taking common-sense steps in preventing diseases, such as washing hands, wearing a mask in congested areas and social distancing.

“Above all, we cannot over-stress: Get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Austin said. “Vaccination remains the best strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.