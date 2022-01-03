Advertisement

One dead, two injured in White Pine shooting

One was killed and two were injured in a shooting at a Pilot gas station in White Pine, according to authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One was killed and two were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Pilot gas station located at 3663 Roy Messer Highway in White Pine, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News that the incident stemmed from a custody drop off between two parents who were meeting to change custody of their child.

The two injured in the shooting were taken to the hospital, law enforcement officials said, one of which was the teenager.

Law enforcement, including officers with the White Pine Police Department, JCSO and Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived on scene and sectioned off the parking lot of the gas station with police tape.

An employee at a nearby Subway told WVLT News that she saw a medical helicopter on the scene.

The gas station is located off of exit four of Interstate 81. WVLT News reached out to Pilot officials for comment, and they provided a statement.

The investigation is being led by the White Pine Police Department, Sheriff Coffey said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.
Is your child’s school closed or delayed?
Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
Snow affecting schools and roadways in East Tennessee
East Tenn. schools and roadways affected by first snowfall of 2022
Rain to snow Sunday night into Monday
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Knoxville Police looking for missing person with autism
Knoxville Police looking for missing person with autism
Olivier Nkamhoua
PREVIEW: No. 18 Vols host Ole Miss Wednesday
One was killed and two were injured in a shooting at a Pilot gas station in White Pine,...
Three injured in White Pine gas station shooting