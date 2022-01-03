One dead, two injured in White Pine shooting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One was killed and two were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Pilot gas station located at 3663 Roy Messer Highway in White Pine, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News that the incident stemmed from a custody drop off between two parents who were meeting to change custody of their child.

The two injured in the shooting were taken to the hospital, law enforcement officials said, one of which was the teenager.

Law enforcement, including officers with the White Pine Police Department, JCSO and Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived on scene and sectioned off the parking lot of the gas station with police tape.

An employee at a nearby Subway told WVLT News that she saw a medical helicopter on the scene.

The gas station is located off of exit four of Interstate 81. WVLT News reached out to Pilot officials for comment, and they provided a statement.

The safety and well-being of our Team Members and Guests is always our main concern. As this is an open investigation, we are cooperating fully with local authorities who are looking into the incident at our Pilot Travel Center located at 3663 Roy Messer Highway in White Pine, Tennessee. Any further inquiries should be directed to the proper authorities.

The investigation is being led by the White Pine Police Department, Sheriff Coffey said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.