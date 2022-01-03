Advertisement

Two Knoxville girls compete in Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship

By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not one, but two girls from Knoxville are competing nationally on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.

10-year-old Sarah Patel and her family were excited in November to announce that she would be competing in the highly regarded competition.

“We are so proud and excited to announce that Sarah will be a contestant on #KidsBakingChampionship,” Dimple Patel said.

We are so proud and excited to announce that Sarah will be a contestant on #KidsBakingChampionship – Season 10 on @...

Posted by Dimple N Patel on Saturday, November 20, 2021

Another highly skilled baker competing is 10-year-old Nadya Alborz, also from Knoxville.

“We are so very proud to share that Nadya will be a contestant on season 10 of Food Network’s KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP!!” Shaza Mardini said on Facebook.

Clayton-Bradley Academy wished their first ‘reality star’ good luck as she bakes her way through the show.

The first episode of season 10 debuted on Monday, Dec. 27. You can catch episode two on Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m.

