Two Knoxville girls compete in Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not one, but two girls from Knoxville are competing nationally on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.

10-year-old Sarah Patel and her family were excited in November to announce that she would be competing in the highly regarded competition.

“We are so proud and excited to announce that Sarah will be a contestant on #KidsBakingChampionship,” Dimple Patel said.

We are so proud and excited to announce that Sarah will be a contestant on #KidsBakingChampionship – Season 10 on @... Posted by Dimple N Patel on Saturday, November 20, 2021

Another highly skilled baker competing is 10-year-old Nadya Alborz, also from Knoxville.

“We are so very proud to share that Nadya will be a contestant on season 10 of Food Network’s KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP!!” Shaza Mardini said on Facebook.

Clayton-Bradley Academy wished their first ‘reality star’ good luck as she bakes her way through the show.

CBA has its first reality tv star! Sixth-grader, Nadya Alborz, is starring in the Kids Baking Championship. We are excited for her and want to watch and see what happens on the show. Tune in on Food Network on December 27th at 8 PM to watch the premiere. pic.twitter.com/i0Z8N2nZ9h — Clayton-Bradley Admy (@CBAstem) December 26, 2021

The show will take each kid one step closer to the $25,000 grand prize.

We're back! 🍰 @duffgoldman and I test the baking chops of 12 young bakers as we guide them through a series of challenges. 🍩 The kids win $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion. 😍

Tune in tomorrow at 9PM on @foodnetwork! pic.twitter.com/HYkzjg7py5 — 😷💉 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) January 6, 2019

The first episode of season 10 debuted on Monday, Dec. 27. You can catch episode two on Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.