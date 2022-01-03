Two Knoxville girls compete in Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not one, but two girls from Knoxville are competing nationally on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.
10-year-old Sarah Patel and her family were excited in November to announce that she would be competing in the highly regarded competition.
“We are so proud and excited to announce that Sarah will be a contestant on #KidsBakingChampionship,” Dimple Patel said.
Another highly skilled baker competing is 10-year-old Nadya Alborz, also from Knoxville.
“We are so very proud to share that Nadya will be a contestant on season 10 of Food Network’s KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP!!” Shaza Mardini said on Facebook.
Clayton-Bradley Academy wished their first ‘reality star’ good luck as she bakes her way through the show.
The show will take each kid one step closer to the $25,000 grand prize.
The first episode of season 10 debuted on Monday, Dec. 27. You can catch episode two on Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m.
