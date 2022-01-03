Want free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee? Here’s what you can do

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dear coffee drinkers, you can get a free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee this January if you donate blood or platelets.

The popular coffee chain and the American Red Cross have teamed up together during National Blood Donor Month to provide 18,000 vouchers for free coffee to those who donate blood or platelets in Tennessee, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

Donors, who go through Red Cross, will receive a voucher for a free medium hot or iced coffee, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the Southeast. The vouchers are not redeemable for cash.*

“Dunkin’ and our local franchisees want to do all we can to support those who are giving back to our community during this time of need,” said Katie Gaston, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “We are excited to once again team up with the American Red Cross and hope that by providing donors with a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, Dunkin’ will encourage the community to stop by a donation center and roll up a sleeve to help save lives.”

As the COVID-19 surge continues, some may not think about blood donation; however, experts said that it is an easy way to care for each other, and it ensures hospitals are well stocked for patients.

“As the pandemic wears on into the New Year, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities,” said Garry Allison, Regional Donor Services Executive. “Our collaboration with Dunkin’ allows us to thank our donors with a special gift this January and helps ensure blood products are available for patients.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the official website, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

