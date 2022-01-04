Advertisement

$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pricey Nike shoes and clothing heist happened at the Memphis City Gear clothing store in the 2000 block of Lamar Avenue.

Police say six suspects broke through the front window of the store just before 7 a.m. Monday.

The suspect took clothes off shelves and also got away with $40,000 in Nike shoes. They left in a black Chevrolet Malibu and dark SUV.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

