Advertisement

$4K reward offered for information on shot, killed elk in Claiborne Co.

The carcass was taken to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine.
Poached Elk in Claiborne Co.
Poached Elk in Claiborne Co.(TWRA)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction of the person(s) responsible for an elk poached in Claiborne County, according to a spokesperson with TWRA.

Around noon on Friday, a local hunter reported that he found a 5x5 bull elk shot in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in the Valley Creek area. The elk was found dead in an old coal mine road when TWRA Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow and Elk Program Coordinator Brad Miller arrived on the scene.

The carcass was taken to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine where a necropsy confirmed the animal had been shot and a bullet was recovered, an announcement stated.

The Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of the elk.

If anyone has information about the case, TWRA asks that you contact Wildlife Officers Brenden Marlow (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins (865) 318-3349, or the poaching hotline at 1(800) 831-1174.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in White Pine shooting
One dead, two in critical condition following White Pine shooting
Snow affecting schools and roadways in East Tennessee
East Tenn. schools and roadways affected by first snowfall of 2022
Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Knoxville family warning parents of driveway safety following accident
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
THP: Two dead following crash in Gatlinburg
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Young girl dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say

Latest News

Tracking the next strong cold front.
Briefly seasonable, then First Alert for snow and extended freeze
USA Swimming Banners
USA Swimming cancels first Knoxville event due to COVID-19
Authorities provide an update after one was killed and two were critically injured in a...
Update On Deadly White Pine Shooting - clipped version
State and local emergency personnel are working to clear downed trees, assist disabled...
Drivers stranded on I-95 overnight in northern Virginia