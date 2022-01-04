$4K reward offered for information on shot, killed elk in Claiborne Co.

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction of the person(s) responsible for an elk poached in Claiborne County, according to a spokesperson with TWRA.

Around noon on Friday, a local hunter reported that he found a 5x5 bull elk shot in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in the Valley Creek area. The elk was found dead in an old coal mine road when TWRA Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow and Elk Program Coordinator Brad Miller arrived on the scene.

The carcass was taken to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine where a necropsy confirmed the animal had been shot and a bullet was recovered, an announcement stated.

The Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of the elk.

If anyone has information about the case, TWRA asks that you contact Wildlife Officers Brenden Marlow (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins (865) 318-3349, or the poaching hotline at 1(800) 831-1174.

Callers may remain anonymous.

