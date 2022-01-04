Crews respond to house fire in Knoxville, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 2300 block of Chester Avenue at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Once on arrival, KFD found a large fire on the front side of the residence which caused heavy damage, according to a release.

The fire was controlled at approximately 9:00 a.m. by 5 fire trucks and 15 members on the scene.

KFD is working to locate and identify the owner.

No injures were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation.

Knoxville Fire Department currently on the scene of a structure fire in the 2300 block of Chester Avenue. pic.twitter.com/cJJ4HFmpmA — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) January 4, 2022

This story is developing.

