Crews respond to house fire in Knoxville, no injuries reported

The location of the home fire is on the 2300 block of Chester Avenue.
Knoxville Home Fire
Knoxville Home Fire(KFD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 2300 block of Chester Avenue at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Once on arrival, KFD found a large fire on the front side of the residence which caused heavy damage, according to a release.

The fire was controlled at approximately 9:00 a.m. by 5 fire trucks and 15 members on the scene.

KFD is working to locate and identify the owner.

No injures were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation.

This story is developing.

