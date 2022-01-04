Deputy Chief Kenny Miller to retire from KPD after nearly 30 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Deputy Chief Kenny Miller has submitted his retirement notice after nearly 30 years to pursue an opportunity in the private sector, according to Chief Eve Thomas.

“I am incredibly grateful to Chief Miller for his unyielding dedication to the KPD and Knoxville community,” Chief Thomas said. “Chief Miller has been a devoted public servant for the better part of the last three decades, and we will greatly miss his expertise. That being said, I am also extremely happy for Kenny, who has worked hard to earn this new career opportunity. I wish him the absolute best as he enters this next phase of his life.”

Miller entered KPD’s first first-ever police cadet class and joined the department in 1992. After attending training academy in Jan. 1993, he served as an officer in the East District from 1993-98. Afterward, he was promoted to Sergeant in 1998, Lieutenant in November 2005 and Captain in November 2011.

During his time with KPD, he also served as the commander of the Internal Affairs Units and the East District and on the Special Operations Squad for many years, KPD said.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Knoxville for more than 29 years as an officer with the Knoxville Police Department,” Miller said. “Throughout my career at KPD, I was blessed to work with some incredible people who were and remain dedicated to making our city safe and strong for everyone. The selfless men and women of KPD are truly special and will always hold a special place in my heart. As I retire from KPD to start a new chapter, I sincerely hope that the citizens of Knoxville will join me in supporting and praying for our police officers.”

He was appointed in 2016 into his current Deputy Chief role and serves as the commander of the Management Services Division, KPD announced.

Mayor Kincannon sent her thoughts and appreciation to Miller.

“I want to thank Chief Deputy Kenny Miller for his service to our City,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “His extensive knowledge of Knoxville and policing practices have made him a valuable member of KPD. I wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.”

Miller’s last day will be Jan. 14. An announcement said that Captain David Powell would serve as the acting commander of the Management Services Division.

