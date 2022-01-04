Drivers stranded on I-95 for hours in northern Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s working to reach stranded drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia Monday evening.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as additional resources are sent to clear downed trees and disabled vehicles.

Earlier in the day, all southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County were shut down at mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway after a crash involving six tractor-trailers, according to NBC4. The area was cleared around 6 p.m. and VDOT says there were no injuries.

About an hour later, the department cautioned drivers in the area as heavy snow continued to back up traffic near Rappahannock River.

This is why you should avoid travel ⬇️ This is I-95 city side near Rappahannock River. Heavy snow continues to fall with our crews & emergency responders in same conditions. Additional staffing, equipment & resources are being shifted to #FXBG area to respond to winter storm. pic.twitter.com/bbRVWDkg1A — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 3, 2022

Around 9 p.m., drivers were still stuck in both the northbound and southbound lanes in the Fredericksburg area. VDOT says it’s aware and working to reach people. Officials say cameras in the area are down due to power outages, which is limiting their abilities to confirm locations of crashes.

#BreakingNews a rapidly deteriorating situation on I-95 in #Stafford #vatraffic as the temperature drops, about a dozen tractor trailers are disabled between Courthouse Rd and Centreport Pkwy ALL LANES blocked @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/vxYf1TJ3iq — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) January 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.