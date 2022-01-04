Advertisement

Drivers stranded on I-95 for hours in northern Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it's working to reach stranded drivers on I-95...
The Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s working to reach stranded drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia Monday evening.(NBC4 Washington)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s working to reach stranded drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia Monday evening.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as additional resources are sent to clear downed trees and disabled vehicles.

Earlier in the day, all southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County were shut down at mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway after a crash involving six tractor-trailers, according to NBC4. The area was cleared around 6 p.m. and VDOT says there were no injuries.

About an hour later, the department cautioned drivers in the area as heavy snow continued to back up traffic near Rappahannock River.

Around 9 p.m., drivers were still stuck in both the northbound and southbound lanes in the Fredericksburg area. VDOT says it’s aware and working to reach people. Officials say cameras in the area are down due to power outages, which is limiting their abilities to confirm locations of crashes.

