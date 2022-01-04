East Tennessee groups work to increase safety of custody exchanges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Family Justice Center works to ensure the safety of parents and children. They have countless programs to help victims of domestic violence and their children.

Director Kathryn Ellis said exchanging custody between parents can be a time of tension for both parties.

“Any time you think you need that extra layer of security, take the steps necessary,” said Ellis.

Ellis recommends exchanging custody in a public place, in the middle of the day, in a crowded parking lot, somewhere with cameras, and possibly bringing neutral third party who can help if an argument erupts.

“You have people with hurt feelings, tension, and then you put a child who everyone loves in the middle, and it can cause it to be negative,” said Ellis.

KPD says their headquarters on Howard Baker Avenue is a good location to do any exchanges. The parking lot is well-lit, there are security cameras, and officers that can assist if needed.

The YWCA at their Oak Ridge location offers help with their Safe Exchange program. Parents can drop of their child before the other parent. A staff member then coordinates the exchange so that the parents don’t have to see each other. Their visitation and exchange center is located at 1160 Oak Ridge Turnpike. You can call their main line at 865-523-6126 to learn more about the program.

