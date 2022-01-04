Frosty, frigid with patchy black ice this morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seasonable temperatures return, but don’t stick around for long. A First Alert is in effect Thursday through Friday, as we now have a faster change to snow on Thursday, and temperatures won’t get back above freezing until Saturday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures drop to a very cold 22 degrees by Tuesday morning. Spots that still have some snowpack could see temperatures in the teens by Tuesday morning. Expect freezing fog Tuesday morning as well. This could create some black icy on those back roads and on bridges and overpasses. Take it easy out there Tuesday morning!

Sunshine returns with highs getting back to seasonable, in the upper 40s today, with a light breeze.

Clouds increase this evening into tonight. That actually can lift us from around 30 degrees early in the night to around 35 by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is a cloudy, breezy day, and still seasonable. We’ll top out around 47 degrees, with a southwesterly wind between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts up to 25 to 30 mph.

The First Alert Weather Day starts Thursday with another line of brief rain to snow, late morning to midday Thursday. More on and off snow continues through Thursday afternoon and evening, becoming spotty by Friday morning. Friday is another very cold day, with highs around freezing at best, and then plummets to the teens that night.

After sunshine on Saturday, scattered showers return on Sunday but should clear out just in time for the new week.

