Knoxville man remembers working on Air Force One

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s an aircraft as familiar as the office it represents: Air Force One. One Knoxville man knows it better than most.

Sergeant Perry Boyd worked on the presidential plane for over eight years, travelling the world. Sergeant Boyd said he got the job after Nixon visited Alaska.

“I was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska,” Boyd said. “The event that brought Air Force One to Elmendorf, Alaska was the visit of Emperor Hirohito from Japan and President Nixon. I guess we did a good job for those two or three days, because a couple of months after they left I got a letter asking me if I wanted to be a volunteer to work on the presidential aircraft, who wouldn’t? And I said, yes, immediately.”

Sergeant Boyd spent years travelling the world, always at attention and ready at a moment’s notice. He even handled a bomb threat.

“We had a threat. When we’re about eight minutes away from the president’s arrival and we’re told that there’s has been a bomb placed on board,” Sergeant Boyd said. He walked the craft, spoke to his team and got confirmation that nothing had been placed on board. He was still ready for trouble, though.

“During that first 30 minutes of the flight I was thinking of all the things get can make my no answer wrong,” he said. “But as it turned out that time came and passed, and no problems.”

Sergeant Boyd served under four presidents, and said he couldn’t pick a favorite.

“I get asked this question often, and I have to honestly, say, all of them. I find it an honor,” he said.

The West Tennessee native-turned Knoxvillian said he wouldn’t take anything over serving on Air Force One. “I wouldn’t take anything at all for the experience and the opportunities that I had.”

