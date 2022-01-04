Advertisement

More cloud Wednesday ahead of a First Alert Weather Day for snow

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a First Alert Weather Day for rain to snow Thursday into Friday
First Alert for rain to snow Thursday
(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of mild weather than a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for rain quickly transitioning into snow on Thursday. Freezing temperatures also return and stick around all day Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds look to increase again overnight with temperatures dropping near 30 degrees around midnight and then warming to the mid-30s by the time you are heading out Wednesday morning.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs near 47 degrees Wednesday afternoon. It’ll be a little breezy with winds from the southwest between 10 to 20 mph, and gusts up to 25 to 30 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

The First Alert Weather Day starts Thursday with another line of brief rain to snow, late morning to midday Thursday. More on and off snow continues through Thursday afternoon and evening, becoming spotty by Friday morning. Friday is another very cold day, with highs around freezing at best and then plummets to the teens that night.

Best chance for snow Thursday
(WVLT)

The coldest air we’ve seen in a while arrives Friday and Saturday morning. Lows in the teens are expected both mornings. With temperatures likely not getting above freezing on Friday, expect whatever snow falls to stick around and for slick roads to possible continue into Saturday morning.

After sunshine on Saturday, scattered showers return on Sunday but should clear out just in time for the new week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

