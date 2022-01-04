Advertisement

School bus crash in Karns

Karns Fire Department and KCSO Deputies were called to a crash involving a Knox County school bus early Monday morning
Coffee County School Bus
By David Sikes
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews were called to Pellissippi Parkway near Hardin Valley in Karns just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived they found that Knox Co. school bus number 213 that serves Hardin Valley Elementary School had been involved in the crash.

KCS said that no students were on board at the time of the crash.

