Sevierville family using RV to keep warm, awaiting their power to be restored

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville man and his family are jammed into their RV keeping warm waiting for their power to be restored in the Wears Valley community.

“We thought we moved away from all this stuff,” said Corey Zink, who relocated his family of 6 to Sevierville from Massachusetts three years ago.

At least three power crews were spotted working in his community, but he and his family did not have any power as of Tuesday late morning.

“It was pretty frightening to hear the snapping but you couldn’t tell where it was going to land,” Zink recalled when trees were falling around his home.

One tree fell on his in-law’s front porch roof next door to them. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“The problem with the ground being so wet and all of that weight, is a lot of these pines are just uprooting cause they’re so tall and heavy,” said Zink.

The Zinks have used a generator to keep their cats warm inside their home and the RV in the yard for them to sleep.

Still Zink worries about trees in his back yard falling and hitting his home.

“They’re very long and narrow and big heavy tops on them so they can snap off fairly easily and who knows where they’ll land.”

A few of them are leaning toward his home so he called a tree removal service.

“It’s kind of a dangerous situation. We’re trying to figure out the best way to do it.”

He advises others to keep their eyes on their trees.

A spokesperson for Sevier County Electric said they are hoping everyone has power by the end of the week. They have additional crews helping work around the clock.

