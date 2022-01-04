Advertisement

Tennessee appeals order blocking school mask mandate limits

The state filed a motion asking the judge to unblock the provisions during the appeal
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials are appealing a judge’s order that blocked the state’s new severe limits on when public schools can require masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and its ban against local officials making decisions about quarantines in schools.

The state filed its notice of appeal last week in U.S. District Court in Nashville. Judge Waverly Crenshaw blocked the education provisions of the sweeping new law last month while the court case proceeds, saying the law “offers no protection to students, let alone those that are disabled.”

The state filed a motion asking the judge to unblock the provisions during the appeal, arguing that the law provides sufficient accommodations under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

