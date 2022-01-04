Advertisement

USA Swimming cancels first Knoxville event due to COVID-19

The first TYR Pro Swim Series event, originally slated for from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, will be canceled, out of "an abundance of caution."
USA Swimming Banners
USA Swimming Banners(Twitter/USA Swimming)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sports of swimming in the United States, has announced that the upcoming Knoxville competition event has been canceled.

The first TYR Pro Swim Series event, initially slated for from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, will be canceled out of “an abundance of caution.”

“With the new Olympic quadrennial only just beginning, and the current COVID-19 conditions across the country, USA Swimming, with the support of event host Tennessee Aquatics and Visit Knoxville, made the decision to prioritize the health and safety of the athletes, staff and event volunteers,” an organization spokesperson said.

According to an announcement, the start of the competition will now begin in March. For more information, visit the USA Swimming website.

