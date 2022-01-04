Volunteer and get free fitness walking dogs
Young-Williams Animal Center needs volunteers to walk dogs and more.
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If your fitness plan includes more steps in 2022, a volunteer gig can help you get started. Young-Williams Animal Center needs volunteers to come walk its dogs in one or two-hour shifts. Plus, other volunteer opportunities are available.
Volunteer Laurie Buell said dog walking has been a very rewarding time during the pandemic. “The beginning of my shift, I walk through and I look at all the dogs and they’re all trying to get my attention, they all want me!”
Young-Williams spokesperson Amy Miller said you can sign up for orientation and commit to as little as six hours per month to help.
