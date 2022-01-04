Advertisement

Volunteer and get free fitness walking dogs

Young-Williams Animal Center needs volunteers to walk dogs and more.
Young-Williams Animal Center needs volunteers.
Young-Williams Animal Center needs volunteers.(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If your fitness plan includes more steps in 2022, a volunteer gig can help you get started. Young-Williams Animal Center needs volunteers to come walk its dogs in one or two-hour shifts. Plus, other volunteer opportunities are available.

Volunteer Laurie Buell said dog walking has been a very rewarding time during the pandemic. “The beginning of my shift, I walk through and I look at all the dogs and they’re all trying to get my attention, they all want me!”

Young-Williams spokesperson Amy Miller said you can sign up for orientation and commit to as little as six hours per month to help.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in White Pine shooting
White Pine police identify man killed in gas station shooting
Snow affecting schools and roadways in East Tennessee
East Tenn. schools and roadways affected by first snowfall of 2022
Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Knoxville family warning parents of driveway safety following accident
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
THP: Two dead following crash in Gatlinburg
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Young girl dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say

Latest News

Knoxville Family Justice center offers help to parents doing custody exchange.
East Tennessee groups work to increase safety of custody exchanges
The Knoxville Family Justice Center, the Anderson County Family Justice Center, and the YWCA...
East Tennessee groups work to increase safety of custody exchanges
Poached Elk in Claiborne Co.
$4K reward offered for information on shot, killed elk in Claiborne Co.
Deputy Chief Kenny Miller
Deputy Chief Kenny Miller to retire from KPD after nearly 30 years