Volunteer and get free fitness walking dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If your fitness plan includes more steps in 2022, a volunteer gig can help you get started. Young-Williams Animal Center needs volunteers to come walk its dogs in one or two-hour shifts. Plus, other volunteer opportunities are available.

Volunteer Laurie Buell said dog walking has been a very rewarding time during the pandemic. “The beginning of my shift, I walk through and I look at all the dogs and they’re all trying to get my attention, they all want me!”

Young-Williams spokesperson Amy Miller said you can sign up for orientation and commit to as little as six hours per month to help.

