Weather traps Sevier Co. Humane Society staff in building, volunteers rush to help

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two staff members at the Sevier County Humane Society had to be rescued after they were trapped inside the facility for two nights without power or heat.

Thousands were left without power following East Tennessee’s first major snow of 2022. Given the weather, Humane Society director Stacey Dekker and her staff were preparing to keep their animals safe overnight.

“We knew we were going to get some snow the other day,” Dekker said.

Two staff members volunteered to stay the night in the shelter with the animals to keep them safe.

“We woke up in the morning to over thirty trees down; our power was out, we didn’t have water. It was a nightmare,” Dekker said. “The girls that were here couldn’t get out.”

One night with no heat or electricity turned into two as fallen trees blocked the road to reach the shelter. Dekker and her staff took to social media to try and get help.

“We put out a plea on Facebook asking for people to help us get the trees out so we could get in and get our staff out, and the response was tremendous,” Dekker said.

Volunteers from Blalock Construction and Crazy Irish Tree Service moved the trees and cleared debris. Others came to walk dogs and bring generators for heat.

Dekker said the Humane Society was quoted $50,000 for an emergency generator system, which is out of the budget. Now she’s asking for help- donations of towels, bleach, propane or money as East Tennessee looks ahead to another cold week.

“We run the entire shelter on donations, so when something like this happens, it’s pretty catastrophic,” she said. Those interested in donating can call 865-453-7000.

Both staff members who stayed at the shelter and all animals are safe and unhurt, Dekker said.

