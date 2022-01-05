200 pound dog goes missing in Sevierville mountains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Michelle Migawa and her family hadn’t been to Tennessee before, but decided to take a trip together for the holidays to the mountains in Sevierville. Together they stayed at Timber Tops Cabin Rentals, and on the Dec. 27 they got a call from the staff saying their 200 pound mastiff Frisco was missing.

Migawa said that staff told her Frisco jumped out and through a screen window and landed past the stairs on the floor below. The family hasn’t seen their dog since then.

“My gut is telling me someone has him, he’s a big guy and he’s lazy. I take him for walks and a mile is his limit”, said Migawa.

From Chicago, the Migawa family had to return home but called on the help of Angela Fayard and her company Smokey Mountain K9 Search and Rescue.

Fayard has eight years of experience in search and rescue for animals and is now searching the snow covered hills of Sevierville for Frisco.

With Frisco’s diet being four pounds of raw chicken each day, Fayard brought chicken with her as she was searching through the woods before having a scary encounter.

“Next thing you know I’ve got two 500, 600, 700-pound bears behind me and I heard them. And I’m like not today buddy so I pop my taser and he backed off a bit and I kept climbing that mountain and I would have ran if I needed too but they backed off and didn’t come after me but they smelled that chicken that’s how good their nose is,” said Fayard.

Fayard is asking that if you live in the Sevierville area to keep an eye out for Frisco, who is microchipped.

If you spot the dog you’re asked to call 708-369-5562 or 865-318- 3088.

