East Tennessee natives win national cornhole championship for University of Tennessee

The two received a congratulations from Heritage High School on Twitter after the win.
((Photo credit: WDAM))
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nic Moore and Taylor Cathey brought home the 2021 National College Cornhole Doubles Championship title for the University of Tennessee Wednesday.

The two received a congratulations from Heritage High School on Twitter after the win.

“Congratulations to HHS Alumnus & Assistant Boys Basketball Coach Nic Moore!” the tweet said.

The two competitors went home with American Cornhole League themed cornhole bags and miniature boards.

