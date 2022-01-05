East Tennessee natives win national cornhole championship for University of Tennessee
The two received a congratulations from Heritage High School on Twitter after the win.
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nic Moore and Taylor Cathey brought home the 2021 National College Cornhole Doubles Championship title for the University of Tennessee Wednesday.
The two received a congratulations from Heritage High School on Twitter after the win.
“Congratulations to HHS Alumnus & Assistant Boys Basketball Coach Nic Moore!” the tweet said.
The two competitors went home with American Cornhole League themed cornhole bags and miniature boards.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.