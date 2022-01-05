Events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we begin the new year, many are trying to get back into a routine. Here are some fun things to help you get back into that routine this weekend!

It’s a new year, a new month, and the first Friday of the month which means First Friday ArtWalk! Walk the streets of downtown and enjoy local artists. You can go to the Emporium Center and meet some of the artists, check out UT’s Downtown Gallery, and Painting With a Twist is even hosting two classes Friday evening.

Some of you might be making new goals for the new year, maybe one of those is running? I Just Want to be a Unicorn Half Marathon and 5K might make that new goal more bearable and fun! The half marathon begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Landing. The 5K begins at 8:16 a.m. You can go online and register right now.

The Winter Farmer’s Market is back this weekend. It’s at Market Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Go check out local vendors from across East Tennessee! Products vary by the season, but you can get some local produce, honey, herbs, baked goods and more!

And if you are still holding on to Christmas, this is the last weekend to check out the lights at Zoo Knoxville. You and your family can still check out the lights from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening through Sunday.

