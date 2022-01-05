First Alert Weather Day Thursday as snowfall and freezing temperatures arrive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Thursday as rain changes quickly to snow and then those freezing temperatures stick around throughout the day on Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we could see the 40s stick around into the early overnight hours, but temperatures quickly drop near 30 degrees by Thursday morning.

The First Alert Weather Day starts late Thursday morning, with another line of rain to snow. Parts of the northern Plateau and southeastern Kentucky could see some spotty flurries/snow showers early in the morning. It’s important to note that this is brief rain, and quickly changing to snow. With a midday high of 36, we’ll drop and continue to see snowfall changing conditions through the afternoon to evening. It will be spotty by Friday morning.

Snowfall Potential (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The First Alert continues through Friday night, with an extended freeze. The coldest air we’ve seen in a while arrives Friday and Saturday morning. Lows in the teens are expected both mornings. With temperatures likely not getting above freezing on Friday, expect whatever snow falls to stick around and for slick roads to possibly continue into Saturday morning.

After sunshine on Saturday, and a seasonable high of 45 degrees, we’ll have more rain return on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible Sunday night, with only spotty mountain snowfall leftover by Monday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.