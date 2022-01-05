Knoxville business locates missing bus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville business managed to locate a bus they say was stolen on Jan. 3. Spokespersons with the Knoxville Academy of Martial Arts made a plea on Facebook Tuesday after discovering the bus missing from behind the business.

WVLT News obtained a police report following the alleged theft. According to the report, the bus was locked and stored behind the Knoxville Academy of Martial Arts, and the business’ owners are still in possession of the keys.

The bus was easily identifiable, as it is covered in Knoxville Academy of Martial Arts advertisements. It was found in Karns at a home off of Coward Mill Road, and officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

