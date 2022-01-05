Knoxville community plans Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The traditional memorial parade is just one of several events the Knoxville community is planning to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A Gallery of Arts Tribute kicks off events this Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the Emporium Center. Events continue next week with a noon prayer service at Central Baptist Church in Bearden. Events continue with an educational symposium, Night with the Arts Tribute and more. Events culminate with the Memorial March Parade at 8:30 Monday morning, Jan. 17 starting at Chilhowee Park.

University of Tennessee Emeritus Maxine Thompson Davis said the community needs more education and unity. “So, I have seen some improvement. But then we have gone backwards as well. And we have got to get on track of where we are unified and where we are striving and moving forward for justice and equality for all people.”

You can find a complete listing of King Celebration 2022 events here.

