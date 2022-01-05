Advertisement

Knoxville community plans Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day events

Knoxville has several events planned leading up to MLK Day 2022.
Knoxville has several events planned leading up to MLK Day 2022.(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The traditional memorial parade is just one of several events the Knoxville community is planning to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A Gallery of Arts Tribute kicks off events this Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the Emporium Center. Events continue next week with a noon prayer service at Central Baptist Church in Bearden. Events continue with an educational symposium, Night with the Arts Tribute and more. Events culminate with the Memorial March Parade at 8:30 Monday morning, Jan. 17 starting at Chilhowee Park.

University of Tennessee Emeritus Maxine Thompson Davis said the community needs more education and unity. “So, I have seen some improvement. But then we have gone backwards as well. And we have got to get on track of where we are unified and where we are striving and moving forward for justice and equality for all people.”

You can find a complete listing of King Celebration 2022 events here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rev. Kenny Cook and family (The Greenville Sun)
Reverend injured in White Pine Pilot shooting, church members say
Maryville City Schools says it can no longer quarantine COVID positive students
One dead, one critically injured following Sevier Co. helicopter crash
‘Yelling in pain’ | Cocke Co. police report details fatal helicopter crash
Coffee County School Bus
School bus crashes in Karns
Tracking brief rain and more snowfall during the day Thursday.
Run the errands today, ahead of the First Alert for snow and extended freeze

Latest News

Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison removed from high school basketball game
East Tenn. representative booted from basketball game after trying to pants ref
Some are still without power in Sevier County.
Some in Sevier County still waiting for power to be restored
First Alert for rain to snow Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as snowfall and freezing temperatures arrive
Tenn. representative booted from basketball game after reaching for ref’s pants