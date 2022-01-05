Kodak Quality Inn offering discounted rates for those without power

Advertisement

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kodak Quality Inn location is offering discounted stays for those without power. The announcement comes as thousands are still without power following winter weather in East Tennessee.

Hotel representatives made the announcement in a Facebook post, asking those without power to seek help, especially those with children.

“Hello Friends and Neighbors, if you are still out of power, please let us know,” the announcement said. “We have discount rates for you all. Let us know if you need further help in rates too. Please don’t go to sleep cold. Especially if you have YOUNG CHILDREN.”

Posted by Quality Inn Kodak Sevierville on Monday, January 3, 2022

The hotel is located at 155 West Dumplin Valley Road, Kodak, TN 37764.

Those interested in seeking shelter can also find a list of community centers and other locations offering help here.

