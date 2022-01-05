KPD seizes 15 guns and more than 700 grams of drugs in 7 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From Dec. 27, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022 officers with the Knoxville Police Department seized more than 15 guns and more than 700 grams of drugs within those seven days, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Officers either arrested or charged 43 people ranging in ages 14 to 63 with weapon or drug charges within the week, according to Erland.

“Additionally, over that timeframe officers confiscated the following: at least 15 guns that were possessed in violation of state law, over 43 grams of heroin, nearly 350 grams of meth, over four grams of cocaine, 70 grams of presumed ecstasy, 288 grams of pills, over 80 pieces of drug paraphernalia and over $4,000 in cash,” said Erland. “Preventing violent crime and overdose deaths are top priorities of the Knoxville Police Department.”

Anyone with information regarding a crime can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward by submitting crime tips to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.