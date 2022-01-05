KUB kicks off 2022 Project Help Campaign for heating assistance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board has officially kicked off their 2022 campaign funding their heating assistance program. With cold months ahead, KUB is taking donations at many locations, including local Food City and Home Federal Bank locations, to help cut the cost of heating for families in need.

“Project Help helped me when I was at my lowest point suffering from cancer,” said Teresa, a recent Project Help assistance recipient. “Project Help helped me get my utilities so I wouldn’t have to be in a cold house, and I couldn’t have done it otherwise. … It saved my life probably.”

The program runs through Feb. 1 and allows people to give back to the community. Those interested in donating can do so four ways:

Purchase a donation coupon when shopping at Food City

Make a donation at any Knoxville area Home Federal Bank Drive-thru

Send a check to: Project Help, P.O. Box 59017, Knoxville, TN 37950

Visit a KUB Customer Service Center or donate at KUB kiosks

KUB Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Tiffany Martin spoke on the program.

“Project Help depends solely on community and individual contributions,” said Martin. “Thanks to generous donors, last year Project Help was able to help over 400 families in need stay safe and warm through the winter.”

