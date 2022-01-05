Advertisement

Man pleads guilty after exploiting more than $60k from father

A Cookeville man pleaded guilty to financial exploitation after investigators found evidence that he was exploiting his father, according to officials with the Cookeville Police Department.
A Cookeville man pleaded guilty to financial exploitation after investigators found evidence that he was exploiting his father, according to officials with the Cookeville Police Department. / Source: CPD(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville man pleaded guilty to financial exploitation following an allegation that he was exploiting money from his father over a span of eight months in 2020, according to officials with the Cookeville Police Department.

A Putnam Co. grand jury charged Kennith Orbit Boles Jr. with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in an amount more than $60,000, according to officials.

“Crimes against elderly and vulnerable adults are taken very seriously in this jurisdiction,” officials said. “The public is asked to report any suspicions related to the victimization of this particularly vulnerable population within our community.”

Boles was arrested in March of 2021 and plead guilty to the charge Wednesday, according to officials.

The Cookeville Police Department teamed up with the Office of the District Attorney General for the 13th Judicial District during the investigation.

Boles was sentenced to six years in state custody.

