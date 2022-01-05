More clouds, wind ahead of the First Alert for snow and extended freeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While clouds stick around most of today, we have a seasonable afternoon before that strong cold front approaches. The First Alert starts in the 11 AM hour Thursday, as some rain showers quickly change to snow showers, then snowfall continues to change conditions through the evening hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s a Freezing Fog Advisory up for Knox, Sevier, Jefferson, Blount, Hamblen, and Cocke Counties. That goes until 5:00 a.m. Winds are already warming parts of our area, but should kick this fog out of here and nudge up temperatures. Still, this is happening because fog to low clouds in this exact same spot Tuesday, prevented snow from melting. The fog is in the colder areas, so it can create a glaze of ice on cold surfaces.

We’re starting out around 30 degrees in the freezing fog, but temperatures are rising. Most of our area is rising to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, with the central Valley climbing to the mid 30s by sunrise.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a high of 47 degrees today. It’s a little breezy with winds from the southwest between 10 to 15 mph, and gusts up to 25 to 30 mph at times

Tonight will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. The quiet before the next snowy system.

LOOKING AHEAD

The First Alert Weather Day starts late Thursday morning, with another line of rain to snow. It’s important to note that this is brief rain, and quickly changing to snow. With a midday high of 38, we’ll drop and continue to see snowfall changing conditions through the afternoon to evening. It will be spotty by Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for SE KY, far NE TN, and the Smokies from Noon Thursday to 7 AM Friday.

Tracking snowfall Thursday (WVLT)

The First Alert continues through Friday night, with an extended freeze. The coldest air we’ve seen in a while arrives Friday and Saturday morning. Lows in the teens are expected both mornings. With temperatures likely not getting above freezing on Friday, expect whatever snow falls to stick around and for slick roads to possible continue into Saturday morning.

After sunshine on Saturday, and a seasonable high of 45 degrees, we’ll have more rain return on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible Sunday night, with only spotty mountain snowfall leftover by Monday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

