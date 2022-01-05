Advertisement

Some in Sevier County still waiting for power to be restored

Some still with out power in the cold and trying to figure out ways to stay warm.
Some are still without power in Sevier County.
Some are still without power in Sevier County.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some in Sevier County are still without power, looking for options to stay warm.

The Kirk family has been what they call “getting by” with no power in the cold.

“Well we’ve been out of power since what 5:45 on Monday morning,” said Noel Kirk. “We’re getting by. We were fortunate that we have gas fireplaces so we have heat in the house.”

The culprit is powerlines taken out by fallen trees on the road leading up their mountain. They’ve been using the grill to cook and staying by the gas fire place as much as possible.

Meanwhile, road crews in Sevier County have already been going over their plans with plans to make sure they pretreat area roads. Some roads still have snow and ice on them from earlier this week.

Power crews continue to work on the electric lines. The Kirk family says doing without the little things has been the challenge.

“No showers in hot water until we got the generator,” he added.

They say the longest they’ve been without power was a week after a bad thunderstorm a few years ago.

