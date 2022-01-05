Tenn. representative removed from high school basketball game after reaching for ref’s pants

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison was removed from a basketball game at Providence Academy after attempting to fight and pants a referee Tuesday.

Rep. Faison represents District 11, which contains Cocke County and parts of Jefferson and Greene Counties. He took to social media after the incident, saying he “acted the fool.”

I acted the fool tonight.

I’m hoping to be able to make it right. pic.twitter.com/W8PINvTue5 — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) January 5, 2022

“I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the from the gym [SIC],” Rep. Faison said. “I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.”

It is not clear what sparked the incident, but it was caught on camera on the school’s Facebook stream of the game. In the video, at around 2:26:00, Rep. Faison is seen arguing with a referee and reaches towards the referee’s pants.

WVLT News has reached out to Rep. Faison’s office for comment, but has not heard back.

