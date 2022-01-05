University of Tennessee radio station to host 40th birthday fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WUTK 90.3 FM, the University of Tennessee’s student-run radio station is set to host a 40th birthday fundraiser. The station first signed on the air on Jan. 4, 1982 and will be holding a “Birthday Blast Off” on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

The event is set to be held at Alliance Brewing in South Knoxville and will be a pint night fundraiser with the goal of raising $40,000 for a new transmitter and tower site off-campus.

Live music will be provided by singer-songwriters Brian Waldschlager, and Adeem The Artist. Nothing Too Fancy will also be unveiling two exclusive shirts for the fundraiser event.

The featured beer, a double pale ale called “Hoppily Ever After,” was first brewed by WUTK’s Benny Smith and Alliance’s Adam Ingle in 2016 for Smith’s wedding reception, and hasn’t been brewed since.

The event is free to the public.

