Where to stay warm in East Tennessee
With winter weather moving in to East Tennessee, many are worried about where they can go if they lose power or heat when the temperature drops.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers an interactive map that outlines community centers, libraries, stores and more that offer public spaces for people to warm up during extreme cold and stay cool during extreme heat.
Those that need a space to take shelter from winter weather can look out several town halls, libraries, community centers and health departments in east Tennessee. Many stores and shopping malls also offer shelter from harsh weather.
Below is a list of several spaces available to the public.
Knox County
- Knoxville City Hall
- 400 Main St.
- 865-215-4311
- John T. O’Connor Senior Citizen’s Center
- 611 N Winona St., Knoxville, TN
- Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
- 500 Howard Baker Ave, Knoxville, TN
- Knox County Health Department
- 140 Dameron Ave., Knoxville, TN
- 865-215-5300
- Tennessee Department of Health Regional Office - East
- 1522 Cherokee Trl., Knoxville, TN
- 865-546-9221
Sevier County
- Sevierville City Hall
- 120 Gary R. Wade Blvd
- 865-453-5504
- Sevierville Community Center
- 200 Gary R. Wade Blvd., Sevierville, TN
- Sevier County Health Department
- 719 Middle Creek Rd., Sevierville, TN
- 865-453-1032
- Pigeon Forge Community Center
- 170 Community Center Dr., Pigeon Forge, TN
- Pigeon Forge City Hall
- 225 Pine Mountain Rd.
- 865-453-9061
- Gatlinburg City Hall
- 1230 E. Parkway
- 865-436-1400
- Gatlinburg Community Center
- 156 Proffitt Rd., Gatlinburg, TN
- Pittman Center City Hall
- 2839 Webb Creek Rd., Sevierville, TN
- 865-436-5499
- Sevier County Senior Citizens
- 1220 W. Main St., Sevierville, TN
- 865-453-8080
Blount County
- City of Alcoa Municipal Building
- 223 Associates Blvd, Alcoa, TN
- 865-380-4752
- Blount County Health Department
- 302 Mcghee St., Maryville, TN
- 865-983-4582
- Everett Park Adult Center
- 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, TN
- 865-983-9422
Loudon County
- Loudon County Hyden Senior Center
- 901 Main St., Loudon, TN
- 865-458-5445
- Loudon County Health Department
- 600 Rayder Ave., Loudon, TN
- 865-458-2514
Roane
- Kingston Senior Citizen Center
- 201 Parron Ferry Road, Kingson, TN
- 865-376-9476
- Roane County Senior Citizens Center
- 141 Odd Fellow-Cemetery Rd.
- 865-354-0450
- Roane County Health Department
- 1362 N. Gateway Ave., Rockwood, TN
- 865-354-1220
Cumberland County
- Fair Park Senior Center
- 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, TN
- 931-484-7416
- Cumberland County Health Department
- 1503 S. Main St., Crossville, TN
- 931-484-6196
Those in need of shelter are advised to call locations beforehand to check for hours and capacity limits. More locations, including those in other East Tennessee counties, can be found on the state website.
