Where to stay warm in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With winter weather moving in to East Tennessee, many are worried about where they can go if they lose power or heat when the temperature drops.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers an interactive map that outlines community centers, libraries, stores and more that offer public spaces for people to warm up during extreme cold and stay cool during extreme heat.

Those that need a space to take shelter from winter weather can look out several town halls, libraries, community centers and health departments in east Tennessee. Many stores and shopping malls also offer shelter from harsh weather.

Below is a list of several spaces available to the public.

Knox County

Knoxville City Hall 400 Main St. 865-215-4311

John T. O’Connor Senior Citizen’s Center 611 N Winona St., Knoxville, TN

Civic Auditorium and Coliseum 500 Howard Baker Ave, Knoxville, TN

Knox County Health Department 140 Dameron Ave., Knoxville, TN 865-215-5300

Tennessee Department of Health Regional Office - East 1522 Cherokee Trl., Knoxville, TN 865-546-9221



Sevier County

Sevierville City Hall 120 Gary R. Wade Blvd 865-453-5504

Sevierville Community Center 200 Gary R. Wade Blvd., Sevierville, TN

Sevier County Health Department 719 Middle Creek Rd., Sevierville, TN 865-453-1032

Pigeon Forge Community Center 170 Community Center Dr., Pigeon Forge, TN

Pigeon Forge City Hall 225 Pine Mountain Rd. 865-453-9061

Gatlinburg City Hall 1230 E. Parkway 865-436-1400

Gatlinburg Community Center 156 Proffitt Rd., Gatlinburg, TN

Pittman Center City Hall 2839 Webb Creek Rd., Sevierville, TN 865-436-5499

Sevier County Senior Citizens 1220 W. Main St., Sevierville, TN 865-453-8080



Blount County

City of Alcoa Municipal Building 223 Associates Blvd, Alcoa, TN 865-380-4752

Blount County Health Department 302 Mcghee St., Maryville, TN 865-983-4582

Everett Park Adult Center 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, TN 865-983-9422



Loudon County

Loudon County Hyden Senior Center 901 Main St., Loudon, TN 865-458-5445

Loudon County Health Department 600 Rayder Ave., Loudon, TN 865-458-2514



Roane

Kingston Senior Citizen Center 201 Parron Ferry Road, Kingson, TN 865-376-9476

Roane County Senior Citizens Center 141 Odd Fellow-Cemetery Rd. 865-354-0450

Roane County Health Department 1362 N. Gateway Ave., Rockwood, TN 865-354-1220



Cumberland County

Fair Park Senior Center 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, TN 931-484-7416

Cumberland County Health Department 1503 S. Main St., Crossville, TN 931-484-6196

Those in need of shelter are advised to call locations beforehand to check for hours and capacity limits. More locations, including those in other East Tennessee counties, can be found on the state website.

