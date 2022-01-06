Advertisement

Beshear declares state of emergency due to heavy snowfall across Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following heavy snowfall that started late Thursday morning and is continuing Thursday afternoon and evening across the commonwealth.

The powerful severe weather is affecting travel on major interstates, and state and local roadways as well as causing power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

Currently, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky State Police are working all interstates.

The Kentucky National Guard is activated at all interstate closures and standing-by on others without closures. Search and rescue teams are activated for safety checks on stranded motorists. And the Red Cross is monitoring the need for warming centers.

The Governor asked Kentuckians to visit GOKy.Ky.gov to track hazardous road conditions across the commonwealth.

“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible,” Gov. Beshear said. “The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous.”

The Governor urged Kentuckians to avoid travel due to hazardous road conditions and reports of multiple accidents.

