City crews prepare roads ahead of winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With winter weather quickly approaching, the city of Knoxville is preparing the roads for the possibility of snow and ice.

On Wednesday, crews from the city’s public works department spent the day brining the road, which is a mix of 23% salt and 77% water. Jim Snowden with the city said those percentages are important because with that mix, it can protect roads that get as cold as negative six degrees.

The brining process takes place before snow and ice come to coat the roads but once that weather hits, the city will send all of their 25 trucks out to apply salt to the roads to give cars a better chance while driving.

At the public works building, there’s a salt shed with an estimated $500,000 worth of salt, according to Snowden. With work expected on Thursday, it could prove a costly venture.

“It would be about 500 tons of salt which correlates to about 50 thousand dollars,” said Snowden.

In the salt shed lies about three thousand tons of salt which is budgeted for a years worth of use.

With more crews expected to be salting roads in the coming days, Snowden pleaded to the public to have patience and understanding for their workers.

“If you do see one of our guys out give them a little space because they can’t stop as easy and they’re a lot bigger piece of equipment and they want to make sure everybody’s safe,” said Snowden.

Snowden said he expects crews to work potentially longer hours than usual on Thursday to ensure that roads are safe. They will first salt the main roads, then go to the ones less traveled.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.