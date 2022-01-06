Advertisement

Cold air settles in after the snow leaves

Get ready for teens and single digits for Friday morning.
Trees and grassy surfaces are covered in Anderson County.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Off and on bands of snow will move through over the next few hours before tapering off in the mountains.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Pockets of dryer air have worked their way into the snow that’s moving across the region and will continue to do so until early Friday morning. The WVLT First Alert Weather Day will continue through Friday for simply how cold it’s going to be. It may feel like temperatures are below zero in many areas for Friday morning. And Friday stays cold as we stay in the 20s all day long.

Cold air moving in for Friday morning.
Cold air moving in for Friday morning.(WVLT)

Some remaining moisture will be in the mountains, but we’ll make progress through the day getting more sunshine in.

We’ll be in the teens for Saturday morning with generally clear skies. Plan for frost if you happen to be out early.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving into the weekend we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 40s.

After sunshine on Saturday, and a seasonable high of 45 degrees, we’ll have more rain return on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible Sunday night, with only spotty mountain snowfall leftover by Monday morning.

We stay close to 40 much of the weekend with sun and clouds. Cold starts in the 20s for most of the week.

