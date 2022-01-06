First Alert for rain to snow today and an extended freeze tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Thursday late morning, as rain moves in and starts changing to snow west to east. This will lead to rapidly changing conditions through the afternoon to evening. The First Alert continues Friday, with an extended freeze and bitterly cold mornings Friday and Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with a chilly breeze, and temperatures are dropping to a seasonable chill of 30 degrees.

The First Alert Weather Day starts late Thursday morning, with another line of rain to snow. Parts of the northern Plateau and southeastern Kentucky could see some spotty flurries/snow showers early in the morning. It’s important to note that this is brief rain, and quickly changing to snow. With a midday high of 36, we’ll drop and continue to see snowfall changing conditions through the afternoon to evening. It will be spotty by Friday morning.

Thursday’s snow will likely easily stick to untreated roads. Be mindful things could be slippery on rural roads. We have custom forecast videos in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Snowfall Potential (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The First Alert continues through Friday night, with an extended freeze. The coldest air we’ve seen in a while arrives Friday and Saturday morning. Lows in the teens are expected both mornings. With temperatures likely not getting above freezing on Friday, expect whatever snow falls to stick around and for slick roads to possibly continue into Saturday morning. The winds make it feel even colder Friday as well, so avoid being outside for more than a few minutes if you can.

After sunshine on Saturday, and a seasonable high of 45 degrees, we’ll have more rain return on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible Sunday night, with only spotty mountain snowfall leftover by Monday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

