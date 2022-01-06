Friends gather, pray for teen fighting for life after gas station shooting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of more than one hundred gathered outside Greeneville High School Wednesday night at a prayer vigil for 16-year-old Teagan Welch.

Welch was shot during what police are calling a custodial exchange Monday, outside a Pilot gas station in White Pine.

Welch is a member of the Greeneville High School Band and Bowling Team.

Friends, teachers and community members gathered around the front steps of the high school praying and holding candles for their classmate, student, and friend.

“Teagan is just a really outgoing person, she is just an amazing person to be around, she just had this infectious personality,” said Mileena Hamaker, Teagan’s friend.

Friends told WVLT News that the teen is full of life and is often the one to bring everyone’s mood up.

“She’s just a ball of joy and jokes and just she can make anything funny, even the darkest of times can be funny with her,” said Zach Wallin, another friend of Teagan’s.

While tears were shed by many who attended Wednesday night, those who are closest to the Junior know she wouldn’t want anyone feeling bad.

“She would make sure no one was crying because she would go around to everyone,” said Hamaker.

Friends were hurt and surprised this happened to Welch, but they have faith that she will pull through.

“I’m heartbroken but I know for a fact that she is going to pull through, she would never give up like this,” said Hamaker.

School administration will have councilors on hand Thursday as students return to class from Christmas break for those struggling.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.