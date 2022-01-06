Gov. Bill Lee closes state offices across Tennessee due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee closed all state offices across Tennessee Thursday because of hazardous weather conditions. The closures follow sweeping winter weather, including freezing rain, ice and snowfall.

State office closures affect courts, County Clerks and more.

Workers will be working from home where possible and state office services will still be offered online when possible, according to a release from the office of Gov. Lee. The release also advised Tennesseans to avoid non-essential travel.

“All citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Thursday, January 6,” the release stated.

East Tennessee officials have been preparing for the winter weather, salting roads and preparing crews for emergency situations. Keep up to date with hazardous weather conditions here.

