KAT busses could be moving to snow routes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knoxville Area Transit announced Thursday morning that winter weather indicates that KAT buses will likely move to snow routes later in the afternoon.

According to the announcement, buses will likely move to severe routes later in the evening and the morning of Friday, Jan. 7.

Officials directed those that use KAT buses to KAT’s social media feeds, where they post up-to-date information on route changes and closures. The public can also call 865-637-3000 with questions.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.