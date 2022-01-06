Advertisement

KAT busses could be moving to snow routes

KAT bus routes will likely be affected by snow.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knoxville Area Transit announced Thursday morning that winter weather indicates that KAT buses will likely move to snow routes later in the afternoon.

According to the announcement, buses will likely move to severe routes later in the evening and the morning of Friday, Jan. 7.

Officials directed those that use KAT buses to KAT’s social media feeds, where they post up-to-date information on route changes and closures. The public can also call 865-637-3000 with questions.

