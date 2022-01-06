Advertisement

KCSO Air Watch assisting in suspect search

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Air Watch Unit is assisting in the search for a suspect, according to officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Air Watch Unit with the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office is assisting their patrol in the search for a suspect accused of assaulting a female, according to KCSO Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

They have not yet released a description of the person and the woman who alleged the assault refused medical treatment, according to Glenn.

“Citizens should always remain vigilant of their surroundings, if they see something suspicious report it to law enforcement,” said Glenn.

Witnesses told WVLT News that the helicopter was circling the Middlebrook and Gallaher View Rd. area.

This is a developing story.

