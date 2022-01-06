KCSO Air Watch assisting in suspect search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Air Watch Unit with the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office is assisting their patrol in the search for a suspect accused of assaulting a female, according to KCSO Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

They have not yet released a description of the person and the woman who alleged the assault refused medical treatment, according to Glenn.

“Citizens should always remain vigilant of their surroundings, if they see something suspicious report it to law enforcement,” said Glenn.

Witnesses told WVLT News that the helicopter was circling the Middlebrook and Gallaher View Rd. area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.