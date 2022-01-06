Knoxville business has unanswered questions after bus is stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville business managed to locate a bus they said was stolen on Jan. 3. Robert Butturini, the owner of the Knoxville Academy of Martial Arts (K.A.M.A) made a plea on Facebook Tuesday after discovering the bus missing from behind the business.

WVLT News obtained a police report following the alleged theft. According to the report, the bus was locked and stored behind the Knoxville Academy of Martial Arts, and the business’ owners were still in possession of the keys.

Butturini said some of the academy’s other busses were tampered with as well.

“I went and looked it was really weird they took random busses catalytic converters. They skipped one, took one, skipped one, took one,” shared Butturini.

Through the help of social media, the academy’s owner said a tip came through helping them to locate the missing bus.

The bus was identified, in the front yard of a home in Karns off of Coward Mill Road, where no one appeared to be home.

It was vandalized with black spray paint covering the Knoxville Academy of Martial Arts logo and advertisements. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene investigating.

Hoping none of the busses go missing again, the academy plans to install tracking devices into them.

Butturini is thankful for all who helped spread the word about the missing bus, and he’s glad to have it back.

“A big thank you! I’m not gonna say the person’s name on-air, but such a big thank you to all the families at K.A.M.A that shared that post. I can not believe that we found that bus within 24 hours,” said Butturini.

